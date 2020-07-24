AJ Styles Gets Mocked By Randy Orton For Saying “flat Earth Theory Is Interesting”

A couple of years ago, AJ Styles said that there are a couple of things about the flat Earth theory that make sense, and many WWE superstars including Daniel Bryan slammed him for his ridiculous comment. Recently, Randy Orton took a dig at AJ Styles and called him a “flat-Earther” while interacting with RJ City on Twitter. After Randy Orton’s comments, AJ Styles took to Twitch and addressed the whole ‘flat Earth theory’ issue.

The Phenomenal One said that he doesn’t believe Earth is flat, but there are some interesting theories which prove that the Earth is indeed flat. “Randy Orton likes to be a tu*d...I’m like, come on! There are some interesting things that come up, and I was like, wow, that’s interesting. You know? But it was never, ‘It’s flat! It’s flat! You’re gonna fall!’ It’s never been like that,” AJ Styles added. After The Intercontinental Champion’s comments, Randy Orton took to Twitter and wrote “calling bullsh*t,” claiming that AJ Styles is still a flat-Earther.

AJ Styles and Randy Orton’s acclaimed WWE feud

AJ Styles and Randy Orton have faced each other multiple times, but their biggest feud came in 2019. It all started at the Elimination Chamber PPV where Randy Orton eliminated AJ Styles during a WWE Championship match. At Fastlane, Randy Orton attacked Elias from behind but was himself attacked by AJ Styles. A week later on SmackDown, AJ Styles slammed Randy Orton and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 35. The Viper accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

WrestleMania 35: AJ Styles defeats Randy Orton

Randy Orton took the fight to AJ Styles, but The Phenomenal One delivered a forearm smash to take over the match. AJ Styles continued his punishment by hitting Orton with a neckbreaker, followed by a 450 splash. Randy Orton soon recovered and delivered an incredible superplex and executed a draping DDT for a near-fall. Orton attempted to deliver an RKO multiple times, but AJ Styles countered every single attempt. However, Randy Orton eventually performed an RKO for a near-fall, but AJ Styles recovered and performed a Phenomenal Forearm to win the match.

Image Source: WWE.com