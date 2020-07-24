Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie, Others Sell WWE Stock Worth $1.5 Million: Reports

Various top WWE executives, including WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon reportedly sold more than $1.5 million worth of stock earlier this week. According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc, the SEC filings state that Vince McMahon sold around 12,762 shares (worth $590,370), while his daughter and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon sold 11,167 shares worth $516,585. WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H, on the other hand, sold 10,628 shares worth $491,651.

Also Read l Triple H will be Vince McMahon's successor, not Stephanie or Shane McMahon: Jim Ross

Apart from the McMahon family, EVP of Operations Bradley Blum, Corporate Controller Mark Kowal, EVP of Television Production Kevin Dunn and General Counsel Brian Nurse also sold stocks this week at a price of $46.26 per share. Giri reports that Bradley Blum sold 6,735 shares worth $311,561, Mark Kowal sold 2,613 shares worth $120,877, Kevin Dunn sold 21,809 shares worth $1,008,884, and Brian Nurse sold 146 shares worth $6,753. All this was done ahead of WWE's 2020 second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for July 30.

Also Read l Triple H was forced by Vince McMahon to cut off Ric Flair’s WWE Hall of Fame induction

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company reported strong earnings for the first quarter of the year. WWE has massive television contracts with FOX and NBC Universal, because of which they generated a revenue of a reported $291 million and a net income of $26.2 million. To counter the financial effects of the pandemic, the company also released a string of superstars and officials in their recent budget cuts.

Also Read l Ross reveals McMahon forget to book Undertaker vs Triple H for WrestleMania: WWE News

Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon net worth

A couple of months ago, WWE released its proxy statement which included the salary details of all the top WWE executives. According to the statement, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is the highest-paid WWE executive. He has earned $1.4 million in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, on the other hand, earn the same for their corporate jobs. However, they receive extra pay for their in-ring appearances. The power couple received $730,000 only for their executive jobs in 2020.

Triple H salary 2019 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,328,092

Triple H salary 2018 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $5,031,459

Also Read l Bayley threatens Stephanie after WWE CBO announces 'Asuka vs Banks 2': WWE News

Image Courtesy: WWE.com