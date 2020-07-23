Bayley Threatens Stephanie McMahon After WWE CBO Announces 'Asuka Vs Banks 2' On RAW

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley recently took to Twitter and threatened WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon. Bayley tweeted, “Stephanie McMahon is done for” with a few red face (angry face) emojis. Bayley posted the threatening message after Stephanie McMahon appeared on this week’s WWE RAW and stated that Bayley’s partner Sasha Banks didn’t officially win the WWE RAW Women’s title from Asuka at WWE Extreme Rules. She had also announced that Banks and Asuka would have a rematch for the title next week with the title changing via pinfall, submission, disqualification, count out or interference.

Sasha Banks and Asuka faced each other for the title at WWE Extreme Rules, which ended in a very confusing manner. The match ended with Bayley putting on the referee’s shirt and becoming the unofficial referee after the real ref found himself incapacitated. Bayley counted a pinfall for Sasha Banks and “unofficially” declared her partner as the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Because of this, Stephanie McMahon had to appear on WWE RAW and make the clarification.

Bayley’s dominant title reign

On the October 11, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley returned with a new persona and won her title back from Charlotte Flair. She then went on to start a feud with superstars like Lacey Evans, Tamina, & others and she defeated all of them. Recently, she defended her title against Nikki Cross in an entertaining match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. She’s soon expected to start a feud with Sasha Banks, which fans can’t wait to watch.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Bayley defeats Nikki Cross, retains her title

As soon as the bell rang, Nikki Cross hit Bayley with a neckbreaker, followed by a Tornado DDT for a near-fall. She then delivered a crossbody from the top rope, but Bayley recovered and sent her crashing into the plexiglass surrounding the ringside area. The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion mowed down the challenger and delivered a Bayley-to-Belly for a near-fall. Cross then hit Bayley with a basement dropkick, followed by a running bulldog and a ripcord neckbreaker.

Nikki Cross then executed a perfect neckbreaker which again earned her two counts. Sasha Banks then came in for Bayley’s help and slid Bayley her "Boss" knuckle ring. The champion used the knuckle ring and stunned the challenger, taking control of the match in the process. She delivered a face plant and pinned Cross to retain her title.

Image Source: WWE.com