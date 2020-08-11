AJ Styles "badly" Wants A Match Against WWE HOF Edge Before They Both Retire

Since his arrival in 2016, AJ Styles has worked with a host of WWE superstars and has delivered some memorable matches. However, there are still a few superstars The Phenomenal One has not faced, and during a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles named a couple of A-listers he wants to work with before his retirement. AJ Styles said that he would love to work with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee and claimed that he wouldn’t mind going down to NXT to face The Limitless One.

AJ Styles wants to face Edge before retirement

After Keith Lee, AJ Styles picked WWE Hall of Famer Edge as his dream opponent. AJ Styles said that he and Edge both want this match to happen, and WWE should book this match before they both retire. AJ Styles claimed that he hopes Edge recovers from the tricep injury he suffered while facing Randy Orton at Backlash, asserting that he’s looking forward to working with the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I’ve got to have a match with Edge before him and I both retire, I think that’s something that we both want. I know he tore his tricep, and hopefully It’s a speedy recovery for him. That’s one that I want badly, and I think that he would like to have one as well. It would be great. I’m still looking forward to it, Edge.”

While answering the same question a couple of weeks ago, WWE Hall of Famer Edge also showed interest in working with The Phenomenal One. While talking to ESPN, Edge claimed that WWE has to schedule Edge vs AJ Styles in the future. The Rated-R Superstar pointed out that he and AJ Styles have been in the wrestling industry for around 20 years but have never fought each other in a singles match.

Will AJ Styles vs Edge happen in the future?

It is very unlikely that AJ Styles will get a chance to face Edge this year. The Rated-R Superstar is currently recovering at home and will continue his feud with Randy Orton once he returns. According to various reports, Edge will have his third match against Orton at next year’s WrestleMania, after which he could start a new storyline with Seth Rollins or some other WWE RAW superstar. There is some speculation that AJ Styles vs Edge could go down at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Image Source: WWE.com