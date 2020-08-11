Asuka Defeats Bayley To Earn A Chance To Face Sasha Banks At WWE SummerSlam 2020

On this week’s episode of RAW, Asuka did what she had promised to do weeks ago. Asuka defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match to earn a chance to face Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s title at WWE SummerSlam 2020. The match between the two was incredible and gave a huge push to the ongoing Asuka vs Sasha Banks storyline. According to fans, Asuka will go on to defeat Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and win back her title. Reports claim that at the PPV, WWE could also begin the highly-anticipated Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud which will end at next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Even with the odds stacked against her, @WWEAsuka refuses to leave #WWERaw tonight without her title opportunity at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/RlZNztvcJ2 — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020

WWE RAW: Asuka defeats Bayley, earns a chance to face Sasha Banks

Asuka started the match with a vicious dropkick which earned her an early advantage. However, Bayley answered by dodging Asuka’s next move and hitting her with a suplex for a near-fall. Asuka grabbed Bayley’s head and slammed it onto the mat before sending the SmackDown Women’s Champion into the ringside barricades. Bayley tried to take control, but the lights in the arena started flickering, which distracted her. Asuka caught her in a backslide before hitting her with a series of kicks. She then delivered a German Suplex followed by a hip attack to earn a near-fall.

After returning from the break, Sasha Banks distracted Asuka from ringside which helped Bayley take control of the match. Banks then distracted the referee which allowed Bayley to injure Asuka’s leg. Bayley trapped Asuka in her submission lock but The Empress of Tomorrow broke free and countered it with an ankle lock before delivering a double knee strike to earn another near-fall.

Bayley then decided to hit Asuka with an elbow drop, followed by a spinning back fist to ground her. However, she went on to mock Asuka’s former partner Kairi Sane which made the Empress of Tomorrow furious. Asuka performed a roll-up and locked Bayley in the Asuka Lock to pick up a submission victory. After the match, WWE made the RAW Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks official for upcoming SummerSlam 2020 PPV.

Image Source: WWE.com