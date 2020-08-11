WWE SummerSlam 2020: Braun Strowman To Defend His Title Against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is just a few weeks away and the promotion has begun announcing some major matches for the upcoming PPV. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend his title against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam 2020. According to various reports, Braun Strowman will retain his title at the PPV as WWE has been giving him a major push for the past few months.
Also Read l Asuka defeats Bayley to earn a chance to face Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020
There is speculation that Roman Reigns could attack Braun Strowman after the match and start a new feud for the WWE Universal Championship. However, some fans claim that ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt could win the match and go on to defend his title against Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan or another A-lister. WWE SummerSlam 2020 is scheduled to take place on August 23 (August 24, for Indian viewers).
#UniversalChampion @BraunStrowman will bring out his inner MONSTER to defend his title against #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/PGJzw1ZHvs pic.twitter.com/NEynHaNsQb— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 10, 2020
Also Read l Stephanie announces ‘Battle Royal’ to find Bayley’s opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2020
Bray Wyatt opened SmackDown by blaming Braun Strowman for putting Alexa Bliss in danger and forcing The Fiend to attack her a couple of weeks ago. He then promised the WWE Universe that The Fiend will appear later on the show with "someone special". Later, The Fiend entered the ring with Alexa Bliss, teasing another attack, but Braun Strowman appeared on the screen and called out ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.
Braun Strowman made it clear that he doesn't care about Alexa Bliss. He added that he emerged from ‘The Wyatt Swamp Fight’ as the ‘most evil man in the world.’ He declared himself as "The Monster" before challenging ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt to a match at WWE SummerSlam 2020. WWE later made the match official, claiming that The Fined has accepted Strowman’s challenge.
.@BraunStrowman returns with some strong words for #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt. #SmackDown @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/7OeMOoT8l1— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 more matches announced, including Rollins vs Dominik: WWE News
Also Read l John Cena believes ‘RAW Underground’ could create WWE's next breakout star: WWE News