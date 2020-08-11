WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Gets Attacked While She Was Streaming On Twitch

WWE RAW is currently responsible for delivering some strong storylines and one of them revolves around WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions the Street Profits and Angel Garza & Andrade. Recently, the feud between the two tag-teams got more serious as Bianca Belair, wife of Street Profits’ Montez Ford, crashed Zelina Vega's (manager of Garza & Andrade) Twitch stream and attacked her at her home. The incident took place a couple of days ago when Zelina Vega was talking to WWE Correspondent Kayla Braxton about Street Profits vs Angel Garza & Andrade feud.

According to various reports, it was a kayfabe incident done by WWE to hype up the upcoming Tag-Team championship match between the two teams. The Street Profits are scheduled to defend their title against Angel Garza & Andrade in the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV which will take place on August 23, 2020 (August 24, 2020, for Indian viewers). However, Zelina Vega and Bianca Belair continued their feud as they clashed on this week’s WWE RAW.

Bianca Belair attacked Zelina Vega while streaming on Twitch



(Twitch: AtoZonYouTube) pic.twitter.com/sXUQMmubL3 — frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) August 8, 2020

WWE RAW Results: Bianca Belair defeats Zelina Vega

Bianca Belair claimed that she attacked Zelina Vega because Vega poisoned her husband a couple of days ago. Zelina Vega then told a WWE host that she had nothing to do with the incident as she’s busy managing the future Tag-Team Champions. Bianca Belair later confronted Zelina Vega with Ford’s Tag-Team partner Angelo Dawkins, after which WWE announced two matches for the night - Bianca Belair vs Zelina Vega and Angelo Dawkins vs Andrade.

After Angelo Dawkins defeated Andrade via pinfall, Bianca Belair entered the ring to face Zelina Vega. Zelina Vega stared strong as she used her speed and ingenuity to get the upper hand on The EST. However, Bianca Belair soon recovered and delivered a vicious powerbomb and The KOD to win the match. After the match, Charly Caruso interviewed Bianca Belair and Angelo Dawkins where the EST warned Zelina Vega to stay away from The Street Profits. Dawkins, on the other hand, promised that Ford would be back by SummerSlam. Fans speculate that at SummerSlam, The Street Profits will lose their titles to Angel Garza & Andrade.

Image Source: WWE.com