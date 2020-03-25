AJ Styles Challenges The Undertaker To “Boneyard Match” At WrestleMania 36

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles was seen making fun of the video The Undertaker and Michelle McCool made for saving tigers. AJ Styles slammed Michelle McCool for stealing The Undertaker’s soul and promised the WWE Universe that he will bring the lost soul back. He then challenged Undertaker to a ‘Boneyard match’ at WrestleMania 36 and stated that he is going to defeat The Undertaker at his very own game.

What happens in a 'Boneyard match'?

AJ Styles left everyone confused as no one knows exactly what a 'Boneyard match' is. Even WWE RAW commentators Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton were heard saying that they had no idea what AJ Styles was talking about. According to many, the match can take place at a cemetery or can be a newer version of the 'Buried Alive match'.

WWE to pre-record AJ Styles vs Undertaker

As reported earlier by PWInsider, WWE will pre-record WrestleMania 36 matches on Wednesday and Thursday this week so that WWE superstars don’t have to work overtime. It is believed that AJ Styles vs Undertaker could be recorded on Thursday itself. Because this year’s WrestleMania is being kept behind the doors due to coronavirus outbreak, no one outside WWE would be able to notice the difference when WWE broadcasts the pre-recorded match on 4th or 5th April 2020.

The future of AJ Styles vs The Undertaker storyline

According to many, AJ Styles will defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and The Phenom will make his retirement official. However, few also believe that The Undertaker can come out victorious and continue the storyline with AJ Styles. After his storyline with AJ Styles ends, The Undertaker could again go on a long break and return before WWE SummerSlam or WrestleMania 37.

