AJ Styles Channels Inner Undertaker Vs Aleister Black On WWE RAW; Watch

AJ Styles went on to deliver a stern message to The Undertaker in the latest episode of WWE RAW as he defeated Aleister Black in a high-voltage contest. Though The Undertaker had nothing to do with the fight, AJ Styles still managed to bring him into the mix by pulling off The Undertaker’s signature move. Surprisingly, WWE fans consider it to be an open challenge to ‘The Phenom’ since AJ Styles went on to lose the Tuwaiq trophy contest at WWE Super ShowDown due to The Undertaker’s involvement. Here’s how AJ Styles delivered a bout of nostalgia to WWE fans about The Undertaker on RAW.

WWE RAW highlights: AJ Styles channels his inner Undertaker against Aleister Black

After a facing a humiliating defeat at the Super ShowDown, AJ Styles bounced back in style in the latest reel of WWE RAW highlights. While O.C decided to go against Aleister Black, former US champion AJ Styles accompanied them ringside. Aleister Black managed to dominate the fight for a commendable amount of time and overpowered his rivals. However, the O.C regained their momentum and went on to deliver a complete assault on Aleister.

AJ Styles also got inside the ring when he sensed the flow of the fight and started to hit back at Aleister Black. Black, who was already hurt by the O.C had little to offer inside the ring. This eventually led to AJ Styles pinning him down following which he applied The Undertaker’s signature victory move by pulling out his tongue.

WWE RAW: Is AJ Styles going to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36?

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, WWE fans consider it to be a possibility for WrestleMania 36. Goldberg is scheduled to defend his Universal championship against Roman Reigns while John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt are going to battle against each other at WrestleMania 36. Thus, WWE could book another mega-fight between AJ Styles and The Undertaker on the grandest stage of professional wrestling.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WWE)