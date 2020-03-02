Seth Rollins Reacts To Goldberg's WWE Super ShowDown Win Against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

During WWE’s last visit to Saudi Arabia, then champion Seth Rollins lost his Universal Championship to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. However, during WWE's recent visit to the country, Goldberg became the new champion by defeating ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. He secured the win by delivering a Jackhammer. Recently, Seth Rollins gave his input on Goldberg’s win, stating that he should have delivered Jackhammer to The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2019.

If only I had pulled out the Jackhammer... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 28, 2020

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt used every weapon in his arsenal to defeat Goldberg. However, a series of Spears and a Jackhammer secured Goldberg’s win. On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns confronted Goldberg and challenged him for a match. Later, WWE confirmed that Goldberg vs Roman Reigns will take place at WWE WrestleMania 36.

WWE Crown Jewel: Seth Rollins vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Wyatt started strong and punished then-champion Seth Rollins. Rollins countered by sending Wyatt into the LED boards. Seth Rollins then delivered an ineffective superkick and stomp as the challenger got up and dropped Rollins on the apron. Seth Rollins then used a chair, a table and even a sledgehammer to take down Wyatt, but nothing worked.

In the later part of the match, Seth Rollins kept on trying to take down Wyatt. However, The Fiend used to get up again and again. In frustration, Seth Rollins started delivering superkicks to The Fiend before the last one sent him crashing into the pyrotechnics area. Rollins then went down to pin Wyatt but the sparks caught his eye. As Rollins took time to recover, The Fiend stood up and delivered a Sister Abigail on the floor for the win.

