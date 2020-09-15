AJ Styles Claims Match Between Him And CM Punk “will Never Happen” Due To Real-life Issues

The fact that AJ Styles and CM Punk do not share camaraderie is not quite an industry secret. The two pro-wrestling veterans have traded jibes multiple times in the past, and during his recent Twitch session, The Phenomenal One made it clear that he would never work with The Best in the World. AJ Styles has stated earlier that he doesn’t respect CM Punk as a human or as a wrestler and laid down the law once again this week as he claimed he's not a fan of the former WWE Champion.

“Nope. That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan,” said AJ Styles.

Why do AJ Styles and CM Punk hate each other?

Back in June 2020, CM Punk took to Twitter and slammed everyone who wasn't speaking up about the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained momentum in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. After posting his tweet, CM Punk interacted with fans on Twitter and one of them told him how they saw AJ Styles promoting his Twitch streams while staying quiet about the BLM movement. In reply, The Second City Saviour stated that Styles’ beliefs have been obvious for years.

AJ Styles stayed quiet about the comments for weeks before reacting to it during an interview. AJ Styles told Times of India that he will not react to anything CM Punk says. "I will not react at all coming from a guy that I don't respect anyway. It doesn't really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things," AJ Styles added.

What’s next for AJ Styles?

The Phenomenal One is currently in a feud with Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title. Fans speculate that the two could face each other in Triple-Threat match at upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV which is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers). However, reports claim that AJ Styles has a low chance of winning the title as WWE is thinking him to include him in the Universal title picture.

The people want a real champion. Y’know someone who is not only awesome in the ring and has great hair... but someone who will actually SHOW UP. I’ll take back MY #ICTitle and you can have your Twitter account. Seems fair to me?#Smackdown https://t.co/AHfSVTSqQ7 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 10, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com