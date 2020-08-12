CM Punk Asks Rey Mysterio To Shave Seth Rollins’ Head After Rollins Attacks Dominik On RAW

On this week’s WWE RAW, Seth Rollins viciously attacked Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik, just minutes after the young luchador had signed his WWE contract and his debut match contract. Dominik Mysterio took a total of 30 kendo stick shots to his body and was left covered in welts and blood. After the match, a host of WWE superstars, legends and fans reacted to the brutal assault, and one of them was Rey Mysterio’s former rival, CM Punk.

While commenting on Rey Mysterio’s recent post, ‘The Voice of the Voiceless’ asked ‘The Master of the 619’ to shave Seth Rollins head when the two meet each other again. “Bro, shave his head. Never been done,” CM Punk commented. CM Punk’s comment made fans go back to the 2010 Over the Limit PPV, where Rey Mysterio had shaved CM Punk’s head after winning the Straight Edge Society Pledge vs Hair match. Afterwards, CM Punk started wearing a mask, one similar to Rey Mysterio's to hide his baldness.

Over the limit 2010: Rey Mysterio defeats CM Punk, shaves Punk’s head

Before the match, WWE commentators announced that the general manager has banned Straight Edge Society members Serena and Luke Gallows from appearing in the ring during the Straight Edge Society Pledge vs Hair match. The bell rang and CM Punk threw Rey Mysterio headfirst out of the ring into the barber chair at ringside. The two then started fighting outside where CM Punk suffered a cut on his head. The match was halted so that the blood could be cleaned up.

After returning from the break, CM Punk restarted the match by delivering a dropkick on Rey Mysterio, who was on the apron. The Master of the 619 tried to fight back with a frog splash, but CM Punk kept him under pressure with some ground moves. In the end, Rey Mysterio was able to perform a crucifix cradle on CM Punk to pick up the victory. Serena and Luke Gallows ran out into the ring and attacked Rey Mysterio, but Kane made the save by taking down the Straight Edge Society members. This allowed Rey Mysterio to handcuff CM Punk to the ring ropes and shave his head.

