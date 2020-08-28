CM Punk Opens Up About WWE ThunderDome, Reveals The AEW Stars He Would Like To Work With

CM Punk recently had a Q&A session on Twitter where he opened up on a host of topics, including WWE and AEW. When asked to give his honest opinion on the newly introduced WWE ThunderDome, CM Punk said that he personally felt like he was “in the greeting card section of Walgreens” while watching SummerSlam at ThunderDome. The former WWE Champion further questioned if WWE got the idea of ThunderDome from the NBA and added that he didn't like the idea of the promotion trying to “direct” the audience. However, CM Punk praised WWE in conclusion for the clever idea of coming up with WWE ThunderDome.

Feels like I’m in the greeting card section of a Walgreens. Think they got the idea from the NBA? Don’t like the thought of them “directing” fans. But it’s a clever idea. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

CM Punk reveals the AEW superstars he wants to work with

In another tweet, a fan asked CM Punk to pick some pro-wrestlers he would like to face in the AEW ring. The Voice of the Voiceless, with little hesitation, chose Elite members, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Though he didn’t go into the details of the dream feud, he revealed that he would be interested in working with Kenny Omega and Matt & Nick Jackson. After CM Punk’s comments, fans started asking AEW president Tony Khan to book a match between CM Punk and The Elite.

“Give me this match and I will be happy,” wrote a fan. “If CM Punk makes his AEW debut, he will take the world by storm. Imagine CM Punk as ALL ELITE WORLD CHAMPION,” added another. “CM Punk vs Kenny Omega needs to happen. Cody, Chris Jericho, Tony Khan work your magic,” commented a third.

I think interesting people to work with would be Omega and the Bucks. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

Did CM Punk have negotiations with AEW officials?

A couple of weeks ago, AEW superstar and official Cody Rhodes sat down with talkSPORT where he revealed that he and other officials had multiple negotiations with CM Punk to bring him in AEW, but they were never serious. “As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous ‘he got a text from us’. Yeah, of course, there were negotiations and he did ask for a great amount of money and Punk is worth a great deal of money,” Cody Rhodes said. Cody Rhodes then said that he and Tony Khan have a great relationship with CM Punk and at the end of the day “it’s not so much about the money,” its whether CM Punk wants to perform or not.

Image credits: WWE.com