AJ Styles Defends WWE Championship Against John Cena & 5 Others At Fastlane 2018: Watch

On this day two years ago, AJ Styles successfully defended his WWE Championship against Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, John Cena, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler. This main event was filled with energy as it featured some of the best WWE superstars of this generation. The match also featured some memorable moments like John Cena delivering Attitude Adjustments to all his opponents and sending AJ Styles flying through the announce table.

Not only that, but the match also set up the WrestleMania main event between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. Both the superstars competed in NJPW together and WWE fans were eagerly waiting to see Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania. Just like Fastlane 2018, AJ Styles also signed at WrestleMania 34 as he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge: AJ Styles (C) vs. Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens vs. John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler

Before the match started, fans saw WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon watch the match from the ringside. The bell rang and an experienced John Cena cleared the ring by delivering Attitude Adjustments to everyone except AJ Styles. However, as John Cena was about to attack AJ Styles, all the opponents recovered and punished the 16-time world champion. A brawl started in the ring as all the superstars started fighting each other.

AJ Styles started attacking Sami Zayn, but Kevin Owens came in and slowed him down. Sami Zayn tried to lie down to give Owens the easy win, but Kevin Owens misunderstood Zayn and started beating the former NXT champion. The two friends started fighting each other and even injured Shane McMahon. In return, McMahon took Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn out of the competition. Everyone started going back and forth, but AJ Styles appeared out of nowhere to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm and pick the win.

