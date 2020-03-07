WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights: NWO Roast Zayn And Co. While The Fiend Warns John Cena

WWE SmackDown on Friday night (Saturday IST) was a decent episode with all focus around the build-up for the Elimination Chamber 2020 and some for WrestleMania 36. However, despite being deprived of many solid matches, WWE SmackDown saw the return of famed wrestling faction the New World Order (nWo) to WWE tapings.

WWE SmackDown Results: NWO vs Team Sami?

Hall of Fame inductees X-Pac, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall all made their way to the ring much to the excitement of the WWE universe. The trio joined Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on Moment of Bliss. Nikki Cross was really excited to share the ring with the wrestling legends and proceeded to take a selfie before proceeding with the interview.

Bliss brought up the time Kevin Nash ended Goldberg's winning streak before being interrupted by Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Both the parties traded some back and forth jibes, only to see Intercontinental champion Bruan Strowman head to the ring for an epic climax to the segment. While the heels retreated, Strowman hyped up his Elimination Chamber match.

WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt has a message for John Cena

We jump from one entertaining segment to the other one, where Bray Wyatt and the Firefly funhouse were back with a creepy message. Last week on SmackDown, 'The Fiend' vs John Cena for WrestleMania 36 was confirmed. This week, Bray Wyatt was back reminiscing the time when John Cena destroyed Wyatt at WrestleMania 30.

Wyatt thanked John Cena and forgave him for his past actions. Bray Wyatt forgave but The Fiend does not and will be looking for revenge against the leader of Cenation.

WWE SmackDown Results: Tag-Team Gauntlet match

The main event of the episode was an action-packed match with the tag teams competing to earn the right to enter last in the Elimination Chamber match. The New Day and Heavy Machinery started the Gauntlet match. Both teams managed to land some blows on each other but Heavy Machinery managed to hit the Trash Compactor on Big E for the pin.

Lucha House Party were in next and Lince Dorado was instantly welcomed by a devastating tackle by Tucker. The Luchadors tried to get a quick pin but fell to the sheer dominance of the two big men. Tucker locked in Dorado with the Boston Crab before Otis finished him off with his signature Caterpillar elbow-drop.

The Usos came in next and started with some quick action. A superkick to Tucker followed and it looked like Usos could halt the momentum of Heavy Machinery. However, Tucker managed to somehow reverse a pin and eliminate The Usos from the match.

The SmackDown Tag-Team Champions Miz and James Morrison were up next. With Heavy Machinery showing signs of fatigue, the champs got the upper hand right from the start. A 450 splash from Morrison on Tucker appeared to be the final blow but the latter managed another roll-up pin to eliminate the champions. However, Miz and Morrison went on to decimate the victors, sending Otis off the barricade outside the ring.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode made their way to the ring, looking to capitalise on the decimated duo. Otis with a last-gasp effort tried to survive but ended up being on the receiving end of a superkick from Ziggler for the pin. Considering the Otis-Ziggler-Mandy Rose storyline, it should come as a big blow for Heavy Machinery.

SmackDown highlights: Elimination Chamber 2020 live up next

What started off with NWO return and less in-ring action, finished off with a thrilling match between the tag teams. The tag teams showed put another amazing performance in the ring, impressing the fans at Buffalo, New York with the intensity of the match. All in all a decent episode. All focus on Elimination Chamber 2020 next on Sunday.

WWE SmackDown Results

NWO return to WWE SmackDown and join Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Lacey Evans and Naomi in a tag-team match

Sheamus beats Apollo Crews

Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak confirmed for Elimination Chamber

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville beat Dana Brooke and Carmella

Firefly Funhouse returns to hype 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs John Cena WrestleMania match

Gauntlet Match to determine the final tag-team to enter the Elimination Chamber Match

