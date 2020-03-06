Nikki Bella Says Life Doesn't Revolve Around Ex-fiancé John Cena After Cryptic Tweet

A few weeks ago, Nikki Bella took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message which forced many to believe that she is talking about her ex-fiancé John Cena. Nikki Bella wrote that ‘if you don’t give him what he wants, he will delete, manipulate and hurt you’. After the post went viral, Nikki Bella deleted the post from her Twitter account.

Speaking about the cryptic tweet in the recent episode The Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie, Nikki Bella said that the tweet was not for John Cena. She said John Cena was her fourth boyfriend and she has been in few relationships before and after Cena. She said that she shared the tweet just for awareness and not to target John Cena.

She said she decided to talk about the incident because everyone on Instagram and Twitter is spamming her and Brie Bella. She said that her relationship with John Cena was very public and that’s why whatever she says gets everybody’s attention. She said she doesn’t like people misquoting her and somehow put John Cena in the equation.

“Please, that tweet had nothing to do with John. It had to do with everything in my life and it just came to me and I posted it. I will never throw shade to John nor any of my exes,” said Nikki Bella.

Brie and Nikki Bella reveal that they are both pregnant

Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev took to Instagram in January and revealed that they have gotten engaged. After a month, Nikki Bella posted some pictures with her sister Brie Bella and revealed that she is pregnant with Artem Chigvintsev. Additionally, her sister Brie Bella is pregnant with WWE superstar and husband Daniel Bryan. In the post, Nikki Bella revealed that she can’t believe that she is going to be a mother. She added that she is really nervous, but happy that she will be sharing the incredible period with Brie Bella.

Today on the #BellasPodcast we give you updates on the pregnancies, our memoir Incomparable, the writing process, thoughts & ideas behind the book, & we debate in Heel vs Babyface about the Netflix hit Love is Blind! Click link to listen! https://t.co/8F2t0eOEos — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 4, 2020

