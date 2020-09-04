AJ Styles Reacts To Roman Reigns Turning Heel & Shane McMahon Possibly Taking Over WWE RAW

During a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles took some time off from playing games to interact with his fans. There, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up on a range of subjects, including Roman Reigns’ much-awaited heel turn and Shane McMahon possibly taking over WWE RAW. While talking about The Big Dog working with Paul Heyman, AJ Styles said that it's surprising to see Roman Reigns work with Paul Heyman as Heyman was the advocate of Brock Lesnar, who Reigns feuded with in the past. AJ Styles claimed that he does not know where WWE is going with Roman Reigns, but definitely wants to see what Reigns does under Heyman’s management.

"Is Brock done? Are we not going to see him anymore? Is his contract up? I don't know. I hear the rumors just like you guys. Everyone always assumes that we know what's going on, but that's rarely ever the case," said AJ Styles on his Twitch stream.

Also Read l WWE schedules Fatal-4-Way on SmackDown to find Roman Reigns’ Clash of Champions opponent

AJ Styles talks about Shane McMahon possibly taking over WWE RAW

A couple of months ago, WWE fired Paul Heyman from his role as RAW Executive Director and replaced him with Bruce Prichard. Since then, 'Brother Love' has been overseeing both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. However, according to rumours, Vince McMahon is thinking of making his son Shane McMahon the new head of WWE RAW so that Prichard can start focusing solely on SmackDown.

Also Read l WWE backstage rumours: Reason why WWE paired Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman revealed

While talking about the same, AJ Styles claimed that he would like to see Shane McMahon lead WWE RAW. He revealed that Triple H is also the right person for the job, but he’s currently busy with NXT. Styles noted that Shane McMahon gives 100% in what he does and is the man behind some incredible storylines. “I love Shane. There's nobody better,” Styles reiterated on Twitch.

Also Read l Roman Reigns defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman to become Universal Champion

What’s next for AJ Styles?

AJ Styles recently lost his Intercontinental title to Jeff Hardy, and according to fans, the two could face each other in a rematch soon. Many claim that AJ Styles will end up tasting defeat once again as WWE is thinking of putting him in the title picture against Roman Reigns. Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, could start a feud with Sami Zayn.

I’ve competed in buildings large and small all around the world, but man it’s gonna be GREAT to retain my #ICTitle IN THE #WWETHUNDERDOME!!!! https://t.co/WYt4q2nmwE — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 21, 2020

Also Read l Roman Reigns makes shocking return, attacks ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Image credits: WWE.com