Jeff Hardy Expresses Wish To Defend IC Title Against AJ Styles & Sami Zayn In A TLC Match

Jeff Hardy recently talked to Sony Sports in a Facebook live session where he opened up on a number of things, including his ongoing feud with Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. While talking about Sami Zayn’s return, Jeff Hardy admitted that he can’t wait to face Sami Zayn in the future. Hardy then claimed that he hates Sami Zayn’s in-ring character as its annoying and he “talks way too much”. When asked about the future of his ongoing feud, Jeff Hardy claimed that he would love to have a Triple-Threat TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) match with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

“I would love to have a Triple Threat TLC match. That would be a dream match to have come true,” said Jeff Hardy in the Facebook live session.

Jeff Hardy vs Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles feud in brief

On May 12, 2020, WWE stripped Sami Zayn from his Intercontinental championship as the superstar didn’t defend his title for close to 65 days. Even though Sami Zayn criticised WWE’s move, the promotion went on to host a tournament for the IC title which was won by AJ Styles. After becoming the champion, AJ Styles defended his title numerous times but went on to lose his title to Jeff Hardy on the August 21 episode of WWE SmackDown.

A week later, Jeff Hardy retained his title against Shinsuke Nakamura but was attacked by Sami Zayn, who made his return with his Intercontinental title in his hand – a title he had refused to drop earlier. Sami Zayn claimed himself to be the "real" Intercontinental Champion as he didn’t lose the title to anyone. On this week’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn slammed Jeff Hardy and hailed himself as the best. Jeff Hardy confronted Sami Zayn for attacking him last week, while AJ Styles made his way to the ring to demand a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship.

A brawl broke out between the trio, with Zayn again getting the last laugh courtesy of his Helluva Kick. According to fans, Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn could face each other in the future and the winner of the match will give AJ Styles his title rematch. However, after Jeff Hardy’s recent comments, WWE could also set up a Triple-Threat TLC match between the three.

Image credits: WWE.com