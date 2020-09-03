AJ Styles Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says, “It Sucks, Not Good For Anybody"

It's been a rough day as far as the coronavirus updates go. Earlier, WWE legends Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Nash confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19, and now, former WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has confirmed that he had tested COVID-19 positive last month. While making the revelation in his latest Twitch stream, The Phenomenal One sent a message to The Rock and his family. AJ Styles hoped that everyone who is affected by the deadly virus undergoes a healthy recovery. He also revealed that he didn’t face too many problems when he was ill.

"I also tested positive a couple of weeks ago, probably almost a month ago. I feel for people who have to deal with this, but I gotta say, I didn't have that many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family, hopefully, everybody is safe, and everybody is taken care of, and nobody has too bad of symptoms and stuff like that," added AJ Styles.

Also Read l WWE coronavirus: Which WWE star has coronavirus? WWE News

WWE coronavirus crisis: Several WWE superstars tested COVID-19 positive

WWE is certainly having a very rough time dealing with COVID-19 as reports claim that more than 30 WWE staff members, including in-ring talents and officials, tested positive for the virus in July. Sportskeeda states that the promotion had allegedly instructed their employees to not make the news viral, but some superstars disregarded that instruction. Former WWE host Renee Young was the first person to make the news public, followed by Kayla Braxton and others.

Also Read l WWE coronavirus: WWE to test all superstars after a talent tests positive for coronavirus

As for AJ Styles, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion reportedly recovered quickly and started making WWE TV appearances after. The Phenomenal One has been dominating WWE SmackDown since his return as he became the Intercontinental Champion by defeating superstars like Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura and others. However, despite defending his title a number of times, AJ Styles recently lost his title to Jeff Hardy. According to various reports, AJ Styles will continue to work with Jeff Hardy but soon enter the title picture by starting a feud with current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Also Read l WWE coronavirus: WWE coronavirus cases in "two dozens range": WWE News

Also Read l WWE coronavirus: WWE To Sell Superstar-themed Face Masks For Charity Amidst Outbreak

Image credits: WWE.com