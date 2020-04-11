Brock Lesnar Praised Backstage For Putting Drew McIntyre Before Himself At WrestleMania 36

According to Drew McIntyre himself, Brock Lesnar did everything he could to make their WrestleMania 36 feud a success. Drew McIntyre earlier revealed that Brock Lesnar had put their storyline ahead of his championship and that helped him on many occasions. Now, a report has revealed that Brock Lesnar himself helped the production team during the WrestleMania 36 tapings so that Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre would look ‘good’ for the audience watching the match on TV.

Drew McIntyre calls Brock Lesnar a ‘genius’

Recently, while talking about his Royal Rumble 2020 win to talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre revealed that Brock Lesnar did whatever he could to stick to the plan and make Royal Rumble 2020 a success. Drew McIntyre praised Brock Lesnar for putting on a ‘monstrous’ performance from start to finish. Drew McIntyre then called Brock Lesnar a 'genius' and said that he wanted to tell a story which people could relate to, and from Royal Rumble 2020 till now, he has been successful in doing so. According to WrestlingNewsCo, Brock Lesnar had a big part to play in the saga, even outside the ring.

“I don’t know what happened there. But, in my experience, Brock has gone above and beyond to ensure I look as good as I can possibly look,” said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre then remembered the events of WWE RAW where he delivered three claymores to Brock Lesnar. Drew McIntyre said that after delivering the kicks, he was told to go backstage. However, Brock Lesnar asked him to pick up the title and show it to the WWE Universe. A video went viral on Twitter where Brock Lesnar can be seen asking Drew McIntyre to pick up his title.

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



I adore how focused Lesnar was on making Drew look great last night - amazing! #RAW pic.twitter.com/D4NzusO31L — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

