Goldberg Reveals The Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Pulled Out Of WrestleMania 36

WWE got a positive response from fans when it was revealed that Roman Reigns is going to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. However, as WrestleMania 36 got closer, Roman Reigns announced that he was pulling out of the match because of some personal reasons. Because of this, WWE had to make last-minute changes and bring back Braun Strowman to replace Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman faced Goldberg and won the match. In the process, Braun Strowman won his first WWE Universal Championship.

A few days after the match, Goldberg spoke on the Carcast podcast, where he revealed the real reason why Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36. Goldberg said that he and Roman Reigns were training for their WrestleMania 36 match which was scheduled to be taped a day later. While training, a WWE SmackDown superstar reported sick. However, he had the flu and not coronavirus. According to Goldberg, Roman Reigns was concerned about his safety and decided to pull out.

“At the end of the day, he just couldn't do it. It's Roman's decision, and whatever he decided, everyone had to go with it,” said Goldberg.

Roman Reigns reveals why he pulled out from WrestleMania 36

Earlier, Roman Reigns took to Instagram and shared a six-minute-long video where he slammed haters for calling him a coward because he pulled out from the WrestleMania 36 WWE Universal Championship match. Roman Reigns said it was a time when he had to choose between WrestleMania 36 and his family, and he decided to go with his family. Roman Reigns said that he was fit to participate and even got a green light from WWE doctors and officials. Reigns said that he even reached Orlando (WrestleMania 36 venue) to start his WrestleMania 36 training, but something happened and he had to leave.

