What’s Next For Brock Lesnar? Backstage Details On His WWE Status After WrestleMania 36

After losing his WWE championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, it looks like Brock Lesnar will not be seen in the WWE ring for the coming few weeks. According to reports, Brock Lesnar "will probably be out of WWE’s storylines for the near future," given the fact that Brock Lesnar no longer carries the WWE championship. Scherer also states that WWE could send Brock Lesnar on a break until they start doing live shows.

Also Read l The Undertaker talks about the incredible Boneyard Match vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

The reports by PWInsider.com could see Brock Lesnar missing from action from the WWE for the foreseeable future. According to many, all the superstars who could work with Brock Lesnar are quarantined at home, which is why WWE has decided to give Brock Lesnar some rest. As seen in the past, WWE includes Brock Lesnar in championship storylines and because Drew McIntyre is currently busy with Seth Rollins, there is no place for Brock Lesnar in any storyline. However, once the Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins feud is over, Brock Lesnar could return and challenge the champion.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar praised backstage for putting Drew McIntyre before himself at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar

The two superstars entered the ring and came face-to-face before the match. Because there was no audience in the ring, Paul Heyman let the announcer introduce his client Brock Lesnar to the WWE Universe. The bell rang and Brock Lesnar started delivering some blows to the challenger, but Drew McIntyre exploded with a Claymore Kick which the WWE Champion kicked out from.

Also Read l Goldberg reveals the real reason why Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar soon recovered and started throwing Drew McIntyre around the ring with German suplexes. He went on to deliver an F-5, which Drew McIntyre kicked out of in only one count. Brock Lesnar delivered two more F-5s, but The Scottish Psychopath kicked out of every one of them. Drew McIntyre recovered and hit the WWE Champion with three non-stop Claymore Kicks. He then pinned Brock Lesnar and won the match. McIntyre proceeded to celebrate passionately as the show went off the air.

Also Read l Did Big Show retire? Has the WWE star announced retirement after WrestleMania 36 defeat?