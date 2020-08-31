Roman Reigns Defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman To Become Universal Champion

Roman Reigns fully embraced his heel persona at WWE Payback as he walked into the ring with Paul Heyman and delivered a spear to Braun Strowman to win the WWE Universal Championship. Though Roman Reigns didn’t show up till the very end, the title match was chaotic from the get-go as ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman punished each other and at one point even destroyed the ring. According to various reports, Roman Reigns could face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman again before moving onto some other opponent. There is some speculation that after feuding with Reigns, Wyatt and Strowman could continue their own feud which they started a couple of months ago.

Also Read l WWE Payback results, WWE Payback highlights: Reigns crowned champion; Lee defeats Orton

WWE Payback results: Roman Reigns defeats The Fiend, Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman attacked ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt during his entrance, but the Universal Champion endured and hit him with a Sister Abigail for a near fall. Strowman tried to fight back, but The Fiend put him through the announce table with a urinage. As fans waited for Roman Reigns to make his entrance, Wyatt retrieved a giant mallet from under the ring and attacked Braun Strowman. Alexa Bliss watched the match backstage and the two superstars traded blows at the entrance ramp before Braun Strowman took the fight back to the ring. Strowman somehow took The Fiend to the top rope, but Wyatt recovered and delivered a big superplex that broke the ring.

Also Read l WWE Payback results: Murphy and Rollins vs Dominik and Mysterio added to match card

At that point, Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with advocate Paul Heyman and signed his title match contract. The Big Dog tried to pin both Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, but he could not keep either down for three. Frustrated, Roman Reigns unloaded on Braun Strowman with a barrage of steel chairs shots before The Fiend got up and grabbed him with the Mandible Claw. Roman Reigns escaped with a low blow and blasted Strowman with the spear to win the match and become the new WWE Universal Champion. The Big Dog celebrated his win with Heyman as the show went off the air.

Also Read l WWE Payback results, WWE Payback highlights: Banks & Bayley to defend title against Baszler & Jax

Also Read l WWE Payback results, live stream: How to watch WWE PPV, schedule and predictions

Image credits: WWE.com