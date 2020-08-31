WWE Backstage Rumours: Reason Why WWE Paired Roman Reigns With Paul Heyman Revealed

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return at the WWE SummerSlam PPV where he attacked both Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt after their title match. Roman Reigns then made some comments about the superstars which forced fans to believe that poster boy has finally turned heel. However, after last week’s WWE SmackDown, it appears The Big Dog has fully embraced his heel persona as he aligned himself with Paul Heyman, who’s also an advocate of Reigns’ former rival, Brock Lesnar. The duo made an appearance at the recently concluded WWE Payback PPV, where Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship after attacking Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the climax of the match.

WWE backstage rumours: Why did WWE Roman Reigns join forces with Paul Heyman?

After WWE SmackDown, Dave Meltzer opened up about the new partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer claimed WWE wants to cement Roman Reigns as a top heel, which is why they've paired him with Paul Heyman, who’s known for his heel work. He also stated that despite being in a performer’s contract, Paul Heyman has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 and the promotion wanted to use Paul Heyman somewhere. PW Insider later agreed with Meltzer’s comments and claimed that because of Paul Heyman, WWE could also start a feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the future.

“His performer’s contract, he wasn’t doing anything at all ever since Lesnar left and that’s been months now and he’s making a lot of money so I think that you want to justify that by having him work and being with Reigns, he’s being paid like a top guy so he should be in a top program and it’s not gonna get any bigger than Reigns. Reigns is going to be the biggest heel in the promotion.”

WWE backstage rumours: What’s next for Roman Reigns?

According to WrestlingNews.co (via Sportskeeda), WWE wants Roman Reigns to have a long and dominant title run. Reports claim that Vince McMahon wants to give Roman Reigns a major push and wants him to face John Cena in the future. Currently, The Big Dog is in a feud with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, but after that, he’s expected to go after AJ Styles and others.

