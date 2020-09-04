WWE Schedules Fatal-4-Way On SmackDown To Find Roman Reigns’ Clash Of Champions Opponent

It appears WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will know the name of his new opponent on this week’s WWE SmackDown and it will not be the two superstars who dominated the brand in his absence - Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. WWE recently took to Twitter to announce that on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin, and Sheamus will face each other in a Fatal-4-Way match, with the winner getting a chance to face Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions 2020. WWE also revealed later that the Universal Champion will be making an appearance on the show with Paul Heyman to address the WWE Universe.

WWE SmackDown: Who could win the Fatal-4-Way?

All the superstars competing in the Fatal-4-Way match are currently feuding with each other. Former NXT star Matt Riddle is currently in a feud with King Corbin and the two recently traded blows at WWE Payback where Matt Riddle came out on top. Big E, on the other hand, is on a winning streak and recently defeated Sheamus at Payback 2020. According to fans, Big E has a better chance of winning the match as he’s been receiving a major push from WWE for months. If the former NXT Champion wins the Fatal-4-Way, he’ll go on to start a brand new feud with Roman Reigns leading up to Clash of Champions 2020.

As far as Roman Reigns is concerned, fans believe that the Universal Champion could fully embrace his heel persona in the upcoming episode and slam the WWE Universe and superstars. Some believe that Braun Strowman or The Fiend could confront Roman Reigns in the upcoming episode and demand a rematch. Roman Reigns could also attack the winner of the Fatal-4-Way, starting the new storyline on a high.

WWE SmackDown: Matches/segments scheduled for the upcoming episode

Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) will address the WWE Universe

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler will defend their Women’s tag titles in a rematch against Bayley & Sasha Banks

Big E, Sheamus, King Corbin, and Matt Riddle will battle it out in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine Reigns’ Clash of Champions 2020 opponent

Image credits: WWE.com