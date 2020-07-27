AJ Styles Ready To Put IC Title On Line Vs Undertaker, Claims He'll Leave WWE If He Loses

At WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles faced The Undertaker in the first-ever Boneyard Match, but despite his impressive performance, he was not able to take down The Phenom. The Boneyard Match was hailed by many, and The Undertaker also chose it to be his last match before announcing his retirement. In the final episode of ‘The Last Ride’, The Undertaker revealed that his match against AJ Styles was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career.

Also Read l WWE News: Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik to confront Seth Rollins on this week’s WWE RAW

Though Undertaker claimed that he was “satisfied” with the outcome of the Boneyard Match, that doesn’t mean AJ Styles is on the same page as him. The Phenomenal One recently spoke to BT Sport and challenged The Undertaker to a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ match. AJ Styles claimed that he will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Undertaker at SummerSlam, and if The Phenom wins, he will leave the company forever. However, if Undertaker loses, then he has to say goodbye to the WWE ring once again.

“You want me to give you one? Here’s one. I’m the IC champ, Undertaker’s never been the IC champ. I’ll put it on the line against you, and if you freaking beat me, I’ll leave WWE forever, but if I win, you leave,” said AJ Styles.

Also Read l WWE News: Chris Jericho thoroughly rules out WWE return affirming it won't happen

AJ Styles wants to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

When asked who would he like to face at WrestleMania 37, AJ Styles said that he’ll love to work with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. AJ Styles claimed that “it will be fun” sharing the ring with Drew McIntyre because the Scottish Psychopath understands everything related to wrestling. He also revealed that if AJ Styles vs Drew McIntyre happens, then it will be a “hard-hitting” match.

Also Read l Paige sends heartfelt message to Triple H on NXT throwback, WWE executive responds

A couple of weeks ago, Drew McIntyre also showed interest in working with The Phenomenal One. While speaking to WrestleTalk, Drew McIntyre said that AJ Styles is his "dream opponent" and he would love to face him in a singles match. “I don’t know what the deal is with him and I. We’re always like ships in the night, we keep missing each other. Be it, I’m away from WWE, I go to Impact Wrestling, he’s going, we’re both doing independent shows, it can’t quite work out, or he’s on, or I’m off, or he’s off,” McIntyre said.

1️⃣ Beat Undertaker in a 'Loser Leaves Town match' at SummerSlam



2️⃣ Win the Royal Rumble



3️⃣ Face @DMcIntyreWWE at WrestleMania



If that's the way it ends for @AJStylesOrg we wouldn't be mad 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZWN7EsHCPI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 24, 2020

Also Read l Hulk Hogan shocks WWE fans with MRI photos, says he’s had better Sundays

Image Source: WWE.com