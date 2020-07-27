Chris Jericho Thoroughly Rules Out WWE Return Affirming It Won't Happen

On the latest episode of his ‘Saturday Night Special’ podcast, former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho stated that he has no plans of returning to WWE. 'Le Champion' said that he learned a lot in WWE but he can’t stay in the same place forever. He asserted that he’s enjoying himself in AEW and loves working with the AEW superstars. “You can't stay in the same place forever. You become stagnant if you do and I think you need to push yourself to do something new. The fact is that AEW was live without a net when I first showed up and all of us have done such a great job of promoting this brand and company,” Chris Jericho added.

Chris Jericho reveals why he left WWE

A couple of days ago, Chris Jericho talked about WWE CEO Vince McMahon and revealed why he left WWE. Chris Jericho claimed that he was unhappy with his WWE storylines, and had a lot of disagreements with Vince McMahon and others because of that. His relationship with McMahon got worse day by day and that’s why decided to leave the company. Jericho added that after he left WWE and joined AEW, Vince McMahon and other officials approached him several times. The former WWE star claimed that the WWE CEO wanted him to return to the promotion.

“I’m not in AEW because I was a rebel. I’m with AEW because Vince went, ‘go.’ And then, when I went, he went, ‘did you sign the contract?’ I said, ‘well, yeah.’ He said, ‘can you get out of it?’ ‘No! You told me to sign it,’” said Jericho on his podcast.

Chris Jericho’s incredible AEW career

After leaving WWE in late 2018, Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance in an AEW media event in January 2019. There, he announced his AEW debut and signed a three-year contract with the company, which he later extended. His first AEW rival was wrestling legend Kenny Omega and the two ended up facing each other at the AEW Double or Nothing event in May.

Jericho defeated Omega in the main event and became the inaugural AEW World Champion in the process. Chris Jericho defended his title for months before losing it to Jon Moxley at The Revolution in February 2020. He’s currently in a feud with Orange Cassidy and the two could face each other again in the upcoming PPV.

Image Source: AEW.com