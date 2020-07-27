Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik To Confront Seth Rollins On This Week’s WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio might have lost at WWE Extreme Rules 2020, but his son Dominik is coming to WWE RAW to confront Seth Rollins. According to WWE, Dominik Mysterio will appear on this week’s RAW and call out the man who severely injured his father not once, but twice. Seth Rollins shoved Rey Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the ringside steel steps a couple of months ago, and he did the same thing to win the “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules. After the PPV, Rey Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility where he’s currently receiving medical treatment.

“After a grotesque victory over Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins declared that no one was left to "stand in the way of the greater good." But there's one more man willing to defy The Monday Night Messiah. Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, is coming to Raw to confront Rollins this Monday night,” revealed a WWE statement.

After WWE announced the news of Dominik’s WWE RAW arrival, Seth Rollins took to Twitter and claimed that he’s looking forward to meeting the young Mysterio. “This could end very well. The Greater Good has infinite roles to fill,” wrote Seth Rollins. Fans are speculating that Dominik could attack Rollins in the upcoming episode and start a revenge feud with The Monday Night Messiah. Reports claim that Rey Mysterio could join forces with Dominik in the future to take down Seth Rollins and team. There are also rumours that Rey Mysterio could announce his retirement after his son’s big debut.

Fans react to Dominik’s imminent arrival

After WWE made the announcement, fans took to Twitter and started predicting the outcome of the upcoming segment. Some said Dominik Mysterio will avenge his father, while others claimed that the night will end badly for Dominik. “Stay away from him Seth you got what you wanted you sacrificed Rey now just move on,” wrote a fan. “Rey’s son should have stayed at home. Seth curbstomp him through the mat. Didn't he learn anything from his dad,” another added. “This is going to end badly for Dominik. I have a feeling,” commented a third.

Oh well I guess another person from the Mysterio family is losing an eye — Tobi (@tobikayode426) July 26, 2020

