Paige Sends Heartfelt Message To Triple H On NXT Throwback, WWE Executive Responds

Paige took to Twitter at the weekend and reflected on her historic win over Tenille Dashwood (Emma) in the finals of the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Championship tournament back in 2013. In the tweet, Paige hailed WWE executive Triple H and thanked him for giving her and Emma a chance to deliver a great performance and showcase ‘what women can do’. Triple H then reacted to Paige’s tweet by saying that they earned every bit of what they got.

Paige’s WWE career

Paige signed a deal with WWE in 2011 and soon made her WWE NXT debut. She then participated in the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Championship tournament and won the match. She defended her title against a string of NXT stars before vacating her title and moving to the main roster. She made an impressive main roster debut as she defeated AJ Lee at WrestleMania 30 and became the WWE Divas Champion. She held on to her title for almost six months before losing it back to Lee.

She then worked with many WWE superstars and delivered some incredible in-ring performances. However, her wrestling career came to an end after she suffered a neck injury during a house show in December 2017. In the WWE RAW episode after WrestleMania 34, Paige announced her retirement and was made the acting commissioner of WWE SmackDown by Shane McMahon. She soon resigned from her position and started appearing in other WWE shows like WWE Backstage, Total Divas and others.

Triple H birthday: Triple H turns 51

Triple H turned 51 years old on Monday, July 27, 2020, and fans have made #HappyBirthdayTripleH trend on Twitter. On the occasion, some shared clips of Triple H’s iconic in-ring moments, while others hailed him as the best and prayed for his health. “Happy birthday to one of the greatest of all time,” wrote a fan. “Happy Birthday to Triple H, one of my favourite wrestlers of all time and the leader of the most entertaining faction in the history of pro wrestling DX,” another added. “Happy 51st birthday to one of The Greatest Performers of All Time & on the mic. Triple H is the mastermind behind NXT,” commented the third.

Image Source: WWE.com