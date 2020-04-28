WWE Selling Dirt From AJ Styles Vs Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match For $75

AJ Styles vs Undertaker’s Boneyard Match headlined the first day of the recently concluded WrestleMania 36. As the name suggests, AJ Styles vs Undertaker didn’t take place at the WWE Performance Center. It took place on an empty parcel of land, a few miles away from the WWE Performance Center. The Undertaker buried AJ Styles alive to win the match and left the boneyard on his bike. According to many, it was The Undertaker’s last match and the Phenom could announce his retirement soon.

WWE selling dirt from AJ Styles vs Undertaker’s Boneyard Match

The Boneyard match was a massive hit, with many fans and critics calling it the highlight of WWE WrestleMania 36. Now, those fans who loved the match and want to own a part of The Undertaker’s alleged last bout can buy a souvenir WWE is selling on their official website. WWE is selling actual dirt from the field where the Boneyard match took place.

Undertaker put AJ Styles in the dirt at #WM36, winning the first-ever Boneyard Match. Get your piece of the action with the new #WrestleMania 36 "Boneyard Edition Plaque with a capsule of dirt from the actual match! Exclusively at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/ZvsNYnqUyu pic.twitter.com/9IwGLrDCqW — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 27, 2020

WWE is asking $74.99 (₹5,692) for ‘a capsule of dirt’ on their official website. After the news went viral, fans slammed WWE for selling dirt for such a huge price. Some said Vince McMahon is desperate for money, while others asked WWE to reduce the price. A section of fans also took a shot at WWE for selling dirt at such a price during a pandemic.

The WrestleMania 36 match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was hailed as the best among all the matches that took place at the PPV. The Boneyard Match was critically acclaimed and received a positive response from the fans as well. Some critics even said that the match will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.

There has never been a match like that in the history of wrestling.



John Cena and Bray Wyatt created something, like 'Taker and Styles did, that will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.



And those characters have never been better for it. Amazing. #WrestleMania — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

