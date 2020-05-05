WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles Returns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Destroys Seth Rollins

In the last WWE RAW before the Money in the Bank PPV, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre failed Seth Rollins’ plans as he attacked him after the main event match. Fans also saw the return of AJ Styles as The Phenomenal One competed in the Gauntlet Match for a spot in Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax appeared on MVP’s “VIP Lounge” as they talked about the upcoming event. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced Liv Morgan ahead of her title match against Io Shirai at this week’s WWE NXT.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

Bobby Lashley kicked off the gauntlet match with a win as he eliminated Titus O'Neil. He then went on to defeat Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin. Humberto Carrillo then appeared and broke Lashley’s streak as he eliminated the All-Mighty. Angel Garza replaced Bobby Lashley but was not able to defeat an exhausted Humberto Carrillo. Carrillo went on to eliminate both Angel Garza and Austin Theory. AJ Styles then entered the ring and as the final entrant. AJ Styles controlled Carrillo for the rest of the match before locking him in the Calf Crusher to get the win and earn a spot in the MITB Ladder Match.

In the main event, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced Murphy as Seth Rollins watched from the ringside. Murphy tried his best to keep up with McIntyre and delivered some of his best moves, but McIntyre brushed them off. Murphy then changed his plans and tried to counter McIntyre’s power with his speed. His plans worked for a couple of minutes before Drew McIntyre delivered a Claymore for a win. Seth Rollins tried to hit the champion with a superkick to the face, but McIntyre managed to dodge the move and attack the Monday Night Messiah.

We'll say it every single week, that @WWE Championship was made to be around @DMcIntyreWWE's waist. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WW22SKvPhV — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 5, 2020

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Asuka and Shayna Baszler attacks Nia Jax at MVP’s “VIP Lounge”

Rey Mysterio talks about Money in the Bank ladder match

Aleister Black talks about AJ Styles’ WWE RAW return

Seth Rollins sends Drew McIntyre a message ahead of Money in the Bank

Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink defeat Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

The Viking Raiders defeat The Street Profits

Charlotte Flair defeats Liv Morgan

