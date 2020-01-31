AJ Styles Reveals Edge Had Nothing To Do With His Injury, Blames It All On Himself

During his second Royal Rumble match, AJ Styles suffered a separated shoulder. According to many, he got injured after he failed to land safely after a spear from Edge. A referee stepped up and told Edge to safely eliminate AJ Styles from the match. After the incident, AJ Styles was rushed to the hospital where he was treated. The Phenomenal One is now in recovery mode and may not appear on WWE RAW for weeks.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey trolls fans who expected her to show up at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

AJ Styles says Edge has nothing to do with his injury

AJ Styles recently spoke on his Mixer channel. He revealed what exactly happened during the match. He said that Edge has nothing to do with anything because it was his fault. AJ Styles revealed that he was not able to flip correctly when Edge speared him. That’s why his shoulder got dislocated. After the incident, AJ Styles wanted to get me out of the ring right away. However, he remembered that he can’t do that. AJ Styles revealed that he told referees that he wants somebody to eliminate him. That’s when Edge got the news and eliminated The Phenomenal One.

"Just so everything is clear: Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong. His move, his spear, everything was perfect the way he did it. If there is any blame put on anybody about what I'm dealing with my shoulder, it's me. 100% me,” said AJ Styles.

Also Read l The Undertaker, Kane and others were surprisingly backstage at Royal Rumble 2020

Problems AJ Styles faced after the injury

AJ Styles said that the shoulder got fixed quickly. However, it was very difficult for him to put on a shirt. He said that he was not able to raise his hand. However, AJ Styles assured fans that he is feeling completely fine and healthy. He added that he will be back before anyone notices.

Also Read l Royal Rumble 2020: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar makes and breaks major records

Also Read l Edge’s wife posts hilarious tweet after star's WWE comeback at Royal Rumble 2020