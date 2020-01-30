Ronda Rousey Trolls Fans Who Expected Her To Show Up At WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Royal Rumble 2020 gifted WWE fans with some of the biggest twists and turns of the year. It was Drew McIntyre (and not the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns) who went on to win the year opening PPV. Drew McIntyre’s victory was not the only thing that shocked WWE fans. In what was the night's biggest moment, former World Champion Edge made his much-awaited WWE return. However, Ronda Rousey’s absence from Royal Rumble caught everyone’s attention.

Ronda Rousey trolls WWE fans for expecting her at Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey posted this from her official Twitter handle

Fans were expecting to see Ronda Rousey back in action at the Royal Rumble 2020. Well, that did not happen. Rousey’s absence was buried by a star-studded roster including the likes of Edge, Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch among others.

The former UFC champion said that she is solely focused on starting a family with Travis Browne at this point of time. Therefore, she has to take a break from WWE. However, she might return inside the ring someday. For the time being, Ronda Rousey is not going to be a part of WWE and her absence at Royal Rumble clearly revealed her future plans.

WWE fans are still hoping to see Ronda Rousey perform at WrestleMania. That said, the 32-year-old might take up retirement after April. Ronda Rousey is one of the most decorated athletes who has dominated the MMA community before making her WWE debut.

As of now, she is looking forward to taking a break and building a family. Take a look at Ronda Rousey's massive entrance from last year's Royal Rumble.

