AJ Styles Talks About The Undertaker, Teases Rules Of Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles was seen making fun of the video The Undertaker and Michelle McCool made for saving tigers. AJ Styles slammed Michelle McCool for stealing The Undertaker’s soul and promised the WWE Universe that he would bring the lost soul back. He then challenged Undertaker to a ‘Boneyard match’ at WrestleMania 36 and stated that he is going to defeat The Undertaker at his own game.

AJ Styles talks about the Boneyard match

AJ Styles left everyone confused as no one knows what exactly a 'Boneyard match' is. Even WWE RAW commentators Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton were heard saying that they had no idea what AJ Styles was talking about. Recently, AJ Styles talked to his mixer channel where he revealed that there is a major reason why this match is called ‘Boneyard Match’. AJ Styles said WWE wanted to have 'graveyard' in the match’s title, but because of the current situation, they changed it to "Boneyard", which is slang for "graveyard".

AJ Styles teases the rules of the Boneyard match

AJ Styles then asked his co-host what he thought the rules for a Boneyard Match are. The host said that the Boneyard match could be ‘a Street Fight in a cemetery’. AJ Styles laughed and responded with, "Bingo!". AJ Styles then said that he doesn’t want to give everything away because he wants fans to enjoy the match. He said that because of the recent events, everybody is in a lot of stress and he wants to do his part in making people happy.

The future of the AJ Styles vs The Undertaker storyline

According to many, AJ Styles will defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 and The Phenom will make his retirement official. However, few also believe that The Undertaker could come out victorious and continue the storyline with AJ Styles. After his storyline with AJ Styles ends, The Undertaker could once again go on a long break and return before WWE SummerSlam or WrestleMania 37.

