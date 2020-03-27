WrestleMania 36: Doubts On Who Will Face Goldberg As Roman Reigns Withdraws

Earlier, Dave Meltzer had stated that former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is being checked by the doctors frequently amid the coronavirus outbreak. Dave Meltzer had said that WWE is making sure that Roman Reigns is fit as Reigns has a long history with leukaemia. Now, it has been revealed that Roman Reigns himself has admitted that he doesn’t feel comfortable performing at WrestleMania 36 during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Satin, Reigns "didn't feel comfortable doing anymore of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic"

Who will face Goldberg at WrestleMania?

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Roman Reigns is not going to feature at WrestleMania 36. After the news went viral, fans have been asking who will face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Many want to see Jeff Hardy face Goldberg and others want a new WWE SmackDown superstar to confront Goldberg. Some even said that a superstar from WWE NXT like Adam Cloe, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle should go up against Goldberg. Few also said that The Undertaker should do double time and give Goldberg his Super ShowDown 2018 re-match at WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns won't withdraw from WrestleMania 36 match

A few days ago, Roman Reigns dusted off all the claims made by Dave Meltzer and the fans. He took to Twitter and revealed that he is healthy and fit to participate in WrestleMania 36. He also asked the WWE Universe to stay safe and healthy in these dark times. He asked fans to be grateful for the good things that are happening in their lives.

Don’t care where my match falls. Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate. Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry’s biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful. https://t.co/lRIauineEc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 24, 2020

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (under doubt)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal-Five-Way Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. TBD

Last Man Standing match: Randy Orton vs Edge

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Singles match: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles match: Elias vs. King Corbin

