The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WrestleMania 36: Doubts On Who Will Face Goldberg As Roman Reigns Withdraws

WWE News

After the news of Roman Reigns' withdrawal went viral, many said that they want former champion Jeff Hardy to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WrestleMania 36

Earlier, Dave Meltzer had stated that former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is being checked by the doctors frequently amid the coronavirus outbreak. Dave Meltzer had said that WWE is making sure that Roman Reigns is fit as Reigns has a long history with leukaemia. Now, it has been revealed that Roman Reigns himself has admitted that he doesn’t feel comfortable performing at WrestleMania 36 during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Satin, Reigns "didn't feel comfortable doing anymore of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic"

Also Read l Drew McIntyre says Goldberg and Roman Reigns shouldn't headline WrestleMania 36

Who will face Goldberg at WrestleMania?

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Roman Reigns is not going to feature at WrestleMania 36. After the news went viral, fans have been asking who will face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Many want to see Jeff Hardy face Goldberg and others want a new WWE SmackDown superstar to confront Goldberg. Some even said that a superstar from WWE NXT like Adam Cloe, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle should go up against Goldberg. Few also said that The Undertaker should do double time and give Goldberg his Super ShowDown 2018 re-match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l Seth Rollins says WrestleMania 36 moving to WWE Performance Centre is the best thing ever

Roman Reigns WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns won't withdraw from WrestleMania 36 match

A few days ago, Roman Reigns dusted off all the claims made by Dave Meltzer and the fans. He took to Twitter and revealed that he is healthy and fit to participate in WrestleMania 36. He also asked the WWE Universe to stay safe and healthy in these dark times. He asked fans to be grateful for the good things that are happening in their lives.

Also Read l Roman Reigns to miss WrestleMania 36 due to coronavirus; Universal title match in jeopardy

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

  • WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (under doubt)
  • NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
  • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal-Five-Way Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
  • WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. TBD
  • Last Man Standing match: Randy Orton vs Edge
  • Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
  • Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
  • Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins     
  • Singles match: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Singles match: Elias vs. King Corbin

Also Read l WWE allegedly pre-recording WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday this week: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS