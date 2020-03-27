The Rock And Hulk Hogan Talk About Their "immortal" WrestleMania 18 Match

Hulk Hogan recently took to Instagram and recalled his iconic encounter with The Rock at WrestleMania 18. Hulk Hogan said that throughout his WWE/WWF career he has been part of many incredible WrestleMania matches, but his match with The Rock became "immortal" over the years. Hulk Hogan said that his WrestleMania matches with Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, Macho Man Randy Savage and others were great, but his WrestleMania 18 match with the Rock was the greatest.

“After I left, I knew this match with the Rock became IMMORTAL and would be talked about for all of the time my Brother,” said Hulk Hogan.

The Rock responds to Hulk Hogan’s post

The Rock thanked the Hall of Famer for guiding him. He also highlighted the response they got from the fans which made the match more iconic. The Rock said that the WWE Universe knew they were witnessing something that happens once in a lifetime and they treated it that way.

WrestleMania 18 Icon vs. Icon match: The Rock defeats ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan

Though Hulk Hogan was the heel in that storyline, the Canadian crowd cheered for the Hulkster more than The Rock. The match started with the two legends indulging in some trash talk and going back and forth with some punches. A few minutes later, The Rock applied the Sharpshooter on Hulk Hogan, but the referee was down and unable to see Hulk Hogan submit.

The Rock released Hogan and went down to get the referee, but Hogan hit a low blow and delivered a Rock Bottom to The Rock for a near-fall. The two then delivered their respective finishers on each other, but The Rock took over by delivering the Rock Bottom and a leg drop for a two count. After two more Rock Bottoms and a People's Elbow, The Rock pinned Hulk Hogan to win the match. After the match, the two shook hands to show respect to each other.

