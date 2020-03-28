Bray Wyatt Wants To Face John Cena In A Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania 36

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt joined fans from the Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt had his iconic lantern in front of him, which he was speaking to. Bray Wyatt looked at the lantern and ordered it to stay quiet. He then said that he had a chance to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 30, but he failed. To make the segment more bizarre, Bray Wyatt picked up a mixer and concocted a recipe which also included his Firefly friend, Ramblin’ Rabbit.

Bray Wyatt then blended it all together despite the puppet’s screams. Bray Wyatt stopped the grinder and said that a big star like John Cena deserves something extraordinary. Then, on behalf of The Fiend, he officially challenged Cena to a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt then took a sip from the smoothie and said the mixture was giving him a ‘side-effect’. The Fiend then appeared, bringing the Firefly Fun House segment to an end.

Later, it was revealed that John Cena will appear on the next episode of WWE SmackDown and talk about Bray Wyatt's challenge. According to a number of fans, John Cena will accept Wyatt's challenge and the two will face each other in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Some also believe that Bray Wyatt and John Cena could come face-to-face in the next episode.

Bray Wyatt wants to face John Cena in a ‘Bar Fight Deathmatch’

A few weeks ago, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and revealed that if WrestleMania 36 gets delayed, he is ready to face John Cena in a ‘Bar Fight Deathmatch’. He said the match will take place at the Hooters restaurant and 'The Fiend' will appear to defeat John Cena. The match between John Cena and The Fiend is really important as it could be John Cena’s last match before retirement.

