WWE Superstars Told Vince McMahon They Want To Work With AJ Styles On SmackDown: Report

Last week, AJ Styles appeared on WWE SmackDown and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to cement his spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament. After the match, WWE commentator Michael Cole picked up the mic and confirmed the rumours that have been swirling for weeks. Michael Cole announced that AJ Styles will be moving back to WWE SmackDown with a major blue brand superstar, whose identity will be revealed later, making his way to WWE RAW.

Many superstars want to move to WWE SmackDown because of AJ Styles

After Michael Cole made the announcement, reports went viral claiming that many WWE superstars have requested WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Triple H to move them to WWE SmackDown, so that they can work with AJ Styles. While talking on his Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue revealed that the same thing happened when AJ Styles used to work with WWE SmackDown in the past. Colohue said that many WWE superstars were impressed with AJ Styles when he joined WWE and was drafted to WWE SmackDown.

“A lot of people really want to work with AJ Styles. One of the reasons so many people wanted to move over to SmackDown when he was there was to work with AJ Styles. Triple H, Vince McMahon got a lot of requests to move to SmackDown when Styles was on that brand.”

Who will replace AJ Styles on WWE RAW?

Many fans believe that the WWE SmackDown superstar who will move to WWE RAW could be one of either Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus or Roman Reigns. There is also speculation that AJ Styles will win the IC tournament and will become the new Intercontinental Champion. Fans have claimed that Daniel Bryan has the higher chance of moving to WWE RAW as he’s currently not involved in any WWE SmackDown storyline aside from the tournament arc.

The #WWEBackstage panel previews the semi-final matches in the #ICTitle tournament—that take place TOMORROW on SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/miaiDor9t4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 29, 2020

AJ Styles talks about moving to WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles said that moving to WWE SmackDown could be good for him. He said WWE RAW was special because there he was working with his best friends, Gallows and Anderson. However, after WWE released Gallows and Anderson, he was ‘hurt’ and he started disliking WWE RAW. “Getting away from WWE RAW helps me get over it. I don't know if I'll get over it, but it helps change the atmosphere around me,” said AJ Styles.

"Doing something different is good for me. I needed a change. Losing Gallows and Anderson really hurt me,” AJ Styles added.

