AJ Styles Defeats Nakamura, Proceeds To The Next Round Of IC Championship Tournament

This week on WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles faced Shinsuke Nakamura in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament. Before the match could start, it was revealed that the winner of the match will face Elias in the semi-finals which will take place next Friday. Last week, Elias defeated King Corbin to secure his position in the semi-finals.

Before the match could start, WWE commentator Michael Cole confirmed the rumours that have been swirling for weeks. Michael Cole announced that AJ Styles will be moving back to WWE SmackDown with a major blue brand superstar whose identity will be revealed later making his way to RAW. Many fans believe that the WWE SmackDown superstar who will move to WWE RAW could be one of either Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus or Roman Reigns. There is also speculation that AJ Styles will win the IC tournament and will become the new Intercontinental Champion. Fans have claimed that Daniel Bryan has the higher chance of moving to WWE RAW as he’s currently not involved in any storyline aside from the tournament arc.

WWE SmackDown highlights: AJ Styles defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Though this WWE SmackDown match was entertaining, it was not quite as phenomenal as the Wrestle Kingdom 10 match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. After the bell rang, Shinsuke Nakamura took control as he trapped AJ Styles in his iconic wrestling moves. The Phenomenal One fought back and brought the Artist down with a brutal clothesline for a near-fall. Shinsuke Nakamura then recovered and delivered a Michinoku Driver for a two-count.

He proceeded to hit AJ Styles with a running knee to earn another near-fall. After returning from the break, the exchange between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura continued. In a brilliant sequence, Styles countered a Kinshasa before getting trapped in a triangle choke. He somehow got out and delivered a Styles Clash for a near-fall. AJ Styles then delivered his trademark Phenomenal Forearm to win the match and secure his position in the semi-finals of the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament. Next, AJ Styles is scheduled to face Elias, and many believe that he will win the match and move on to the finals.

'The Phenomenal' @AJStylesOrg is here to reclaim 'the house that AJ Styles built' as he advances in the #ICTitle tournament on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/2a7kaaeaBB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 23, 2020

