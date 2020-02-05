AJ Styles Will Be Out Of Action 'indefinitely' Due To Shoulder Injury

During the Men’s Royal Rumble match, AJ Styles suffered a separated shoulder. According to many, he got injured after he failed to land safely after a spear from WWE legend Edge. After the event, AJ Styles was rushed to the hospital where he was treated. Now, WWE has released a statement where the company revealed that the Phenomenal One will be out ‘indefinitely’. However, the statement also reveals that AJ Styles is recovering well.

Members of AJ Styles’ team The O.C. recently appeared on WWE RAW. Over there, they fought Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows lost the match and since then, they have not featured in any episode. Many believe that WWE will start a new storyline for The O.C. as it will take weeks for AJ Styles to make his return.

The #RoyalRumble match is the perfect opportunity to make history...again. pic.twitter.com/DPQD4blQZu — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 26, 2020

AJ Styles says Edge has nothing to do with his injury

AJ Styles recently spoke on his Mixer channel where he revealed what exactly happened during the match. He said that Edge has nothing to do with anything because it was his fault. AJ Styles revealed that he was not able to flip correctly when Edge speared him. That’s why his shoulder got dislocated. After the incident, AJ Styles wanted to get out of the ring right away. However, he remembered that he can’t do that. AJ Styles revealed that he told referees that he wants somebody to eliminate him. That’s when Edge got the news and eliminated The Phenomenal One.

"Just so everything is clear: Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong. His move, his spear, everything was perfect the way he did it. If there is any blame put on anybody about what I'm dealing with my shoulder, it's me. 100% me,” said AJ Styles.

