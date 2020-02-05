WWE May Suspend More Superstars For Violating Wellness Policy

After the death of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero in November 2005, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE officials launched the Wellness Policy. The policy restricted WWE superstars from using drugs before a fight and made sure any medical conditions didn't go unnoticed. The policy states that every superstar had to go through every necessary test. If a superstar denies taking the test, then he/she can be suspended for a particular amount of time.

Despite this, many superstars have been suspended under the Wellness Policy since 2007. 2014 was a suspension-free year. In December 2019, Robert Roode and Primo Colon were suspended for 30 days under the policy. After a month, United States Champion Andrade failed to take the test and was also suspended for 30 days.

Nunca renuncies por que las cosas se pusieron difíciles, recuerda de donde vienes y hacia dónde vas. Never quit because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 en Gómez Palacio… https://t.co/ApzEZFPlKi — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January 29, 2020

WWE may suspend Samoa Joe

Recently, WrestleVotes revealed that a known WWE RAW superstar can get suspended for failing a wellness test. The tweet hinted that the next wrestler to be given time off would be from Southern California. WrestleVotes later posted a picture of Californian Samoa Joe which made fans think that the former NXT Champion may get suspended soon.

Word coming out of RAW is that more suspensions are coming. Must be something in that Southern California water (hint hint). Working to confirm details. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 4, 2020

Fans didn’t believe the rumours as Samoa Joe is currently recovering from his ankle injury. Some said that the Californian may have done some drugs which led to him suffering the injury while fighting Seth Rollins and The AOP on WWE RAW. Many were unhappy to hear Samoa Joe’s name.

