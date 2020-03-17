Alberto Del Rio Reveals Talks With WWE To Make Shocking Comeback

Former World Champion Alberto del Rio parted ways with WWE on a bad note in 2016. The Mexican wrestler was reportedly unhappy with his position in WWE and decided to quit the organisation. However, there is a piece of good news for WWE fans as Alberto del Rio has hinted at a potential return in 2020.

WWE News: Alberto del Rio can make a WWE comeback

During an interview with Ringside News, Alberto del Rio revealed his relationship with WWE and said that both of them were at fault in the past. "On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there” said Alberto del Rio.

After parting ways with WWE, Alberto del Rio also tried his hands at MMA. The Mexican fighter faced Tito Ortiz in a high-voltage contest and faced a crushing defeat. A number of fans consider it to be a valid reason for Alberto del Rio's return to WWE.

Alberto del Rio's last WWE appearance came in 2016 after which he left the organisation. The 42-year-old former champion slammed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in 2018 for not giving him enough respect. Things went so far that WWE fans almost lost faith in Alberto Delrio's return. However. The Mexican fighter's recent claim has sparked a ray of hope among the entire WWE Universe.

WWE News: Fans react on del Rio's comeback rumours

Unpopular opinion: Alberto Del Rio isn't even that bad when he's used correctly. Back when he was the Mexican Aristocrat with the fancy sports cars, that was honestly one of my favourite gimmicks. If the rumours are true and he does come back, I'd like to see that gimmick again. pic.twitter.com/hJ27bWRQU8 — J.J. 🇦🇺 (@FireflyBWG) March 17, 2020

Oh hell yes I would love to see Alberto Del Rio return he honestly was the last marketable Mexican star they had who acually had a larger than life character, And if he do return he gotta bring Ricardo with him lol dude was great.. What y’all think about this ? @RateWork pic.twitter.com/nrj5gM36WC — The One And Only Jayrants (@AntiSmarkJay) March 16, 2020

