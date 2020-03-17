The Debate
Alberto Del Rio Reveals Talks With WWE To Make Shocking Comeback

WWE News

During an interview with Ringside News, Alberto Alberto del Rio revealed his relationship with WWE and said that both of them were at fault in their past.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alberto del Rio

Former World Champion Alberto del Rio parted ways with WWE on a bad note in 2016. The Mexican wrestler was reportedly unhappy with his position in WWE and decided to quit the organisation. However, there is a piece of good news for WWE fans as Alberto del Rio has hinted at a potential return in 2020.

Also Read | WWE Hall Of Famers Who Are Non-wrestling Celebrities Ft. Mike Tyson And Snoop Dogg

WWE News: Alberto del Rio can make a WWE comeback

During an interview with Ringside News, Alberto del Rio revealed his relationship with WWE and said that both of them were at fault in the past. "On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there” said Alberto del Rio.

After parting ways with WWE, Alberto del Rio also tried his hands at MMA. The Mexican fighter faced Tito Ortiz in a high-voltage contest and faced a crushing defeat. A number of fans consider it to be a valid reason for Alberto del Rio's return to WWE.

Also Read | WWE COO Triple H Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Arnold Schwarzenegger

Alberto del Rio's last WWE appearance came in 2016 after which he left the organisation. The 42-year-old former champion slammed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in 2018 for not giving him enough respect. Things went so far that WWE fans almost lost faith in Alberto Delrio's return. However. The Mexican fighter's recent claim has sparked a ray of hope among the entire WWE Universe.

WWE News: Fans react on del Rio's comeback rumours

Also Read | Ryback Opens Up On Samoa Joe's Wellness Violation Suspension Incident

Also Read | WWE Being Sued By Shareholders After Claims Of Hiding Key Details In Saudi Arabia Show

