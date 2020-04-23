Dean Ambrose Claims He Would Rather Work At A McDonald’s Than Return To WWE

Former WWE superstar and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose went ballistic on WWE while talking to Wrestling Observer recently. During the interview, Jon Moxley gave his input on WWE’s recent budget cuts because of which WWE released close to 40 percent of their staff including superstars and producers like Rusev and Kurt Angle. Dean Ambrose also talked about his current AEW career and gave his thoughts on a Dean Ambrose WWE return.

Dean Ambrose slams WWE and Vince McMahon

When asked about a possible Dean Ambrose WWE return, Jon Moxley said that he would love to work as a producer or a trainer after retirement, but not in WWE. According to Wrestling Observer, Dean Ambrose said that he would never be a producer in WWE. “I would rather work in McDonald’s than be a producer in WWE. You talk about a thankless job…Or be on the creative team at WWE, I would rather like, tar driveways in the summer heat than be a creative member of the creative team in WWE."

Dean Ambrose reveals why he left WWE

On Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, Dean Ambrose revealed that he had some disagreements with Vince McMahon and after that, he started hating McMahon's writing and felt unhappy. He said he had another big argument with McMahon, but this time it had a huge impact on him. Dean Ambrose added that he started hating the content WWE was producing. He said that his promos used to be really bland and he never liked saying the words written in the script. Eventually, he decided to leave the company.

