Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Makes A Cameo On WWE Backstage, Scares Wife Renee Young

It’s been almost a year since Dean Ambrose departed from WWE and joined AEW. However, WWE fans still want to see the current AEW world champion return to the WWE ring. Though chances of Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose’s return are very low, he was recently seen making a cameo on his wife Renee Young’s WWE show.

Also Read l Why Did Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose Aka Jon Moxley Leave WWE And Join AEW?

WWE Backstage: Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose scares wife Renee Young

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Renee Young and other WWE Backstage analysts have started going live from their houses. In the recent episode, Renee Young was seen having a live chat with Booker T and Xavier Woods where they were discussing the upcoming match between WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. Booker T began talking about the rivalry and Renee Young was completely focused on what the Hall of Famer was saying.

Also Read l Kurt Angle reveals why Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose left WWE and joined AEW: WWE News

Right then, Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose grabbed their pet dog and ran towards Renee Young. He screamed, ‘I got you’ from behind which scared Renee Young. After seeing Jon Moxley, Xavier Woods started laughing and Renee Young asked him to go back.

Booker T, on the other hand, yelled, "cameo! Cameo! That's what this show's all about. That's live TV, baby!"

Also Read l Seth Rollins opens up on former 'The Shield' partner Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose's WWE exit: WWE News

WWE Backstage: Here’s what happened

Wild card rules during the quarantine.



Moxley cameo on Backstage. pic.twitter.com/TybLOKp1vQ — I'm Chris Kazama, ESPN. (@TheChrisKazama) March 27, 2020

The video of Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose’s cameo went viral and fans all over the world were happy to see him tease his wife Renee Young. Some said Jon Moxley knew what Young was doing and he still decided to scare her. Many also called him a "troll god" and said that his timing was perfect. A few also praised how Booker T and Xavier Woods reacted to the situation.

Also Read l The day Rollins made his much-awaited WWE debut with Reigns and Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose: WWE News

Moxley is a troll god , he definitely knew that was going on . The comedy timing was priceless and it’s real cool to see how Xavier reaction and Renee lol Renee giving “ I’m going to get you back” look lol — naruto4life2013 (@narutofan2018) March 27, 2020

Also Read l Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose: Renee Young annoyed by fans who think that she is going to leave WWE for AEW: WWE News