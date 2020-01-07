Andrade-Charlotte Flair Relationship To Become WWE Storyline? Not Yet Says US Champ

WWE United States Champion Andrade is basking in the glow of getting engaged to his lady love Charlotte Flair. But fans will not be seeing a storyline involving the couple on WWE anytime soon. Talking to New York Post, Andrade revealed that due to his already ongoing storyline with Zelina Vega, there is currently no place for another storyline involving him and Charlotte Flair. But he added that fans should not lose hope.

He said that his pairing with Zelina is a significant part of his character in WWE. Andrade told the Post that at times when Zelina is injured or when she is not in his corner of the ring, it feels confusing and like he forgot something. He went on to say that Andrade and Zelina are a team now. Andrade explained that for this reason, he and Charlotte Flair didn’t want to put their relationship into a WWE storyline at the moment.

Andrade-Charlotte Flair dating storyline?

Andrade, however, said that the couple is not shutting the door entirely on that prospect. He said that in the future, they might consider it. But for now, the WWE diva is focused on her work. Charlotte Flair has entered herself in the Women’s Royal Rumble and wishes to conquer the women’s division. WWE has done a great job of promoting the couple’s engagement. But so far, there is no indication from the company that they wish to make the couple a thing on WWE TV.

