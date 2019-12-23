The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WWE's Most Disliked Videos Feature Charlotte Flair And Kofi Kingston

WWE News

WWE audiences have made their disdain for certain angles clear to the wrestling entertainment company by disliking matches and segments in 2019. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

WWE audiences have made their disdain for certain angles very clear to the wrestling entertainment company. They've disliked several matches and segments in 2019. According to Forbes' analysis, 2019 had a lot more dislikes as compared to 2018 on their YouTube channel.

Also Read | WWE: Daniel Bryan, The Miz And King Corbin Set For Triple-threat Match On WWE SmackDown

Also Read | WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley Remains Humble Despite Beating Shayna Baszler For Championship Title

Social Media tends to give positive and negative reviews about everything and it tends to push society towards a more combative and negative state of mind. The same have been the case with WWE YouTube channel videos.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: 'The Fiend' Attacks Bryan, Miz, Ziggler And Corbin After Main Event

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Highlights: The Miz And Daniel Bryan Win, Bayley Defeats Dana Brooke

Kofi Kingston's video gets dislikes

In 2019, this dislikes were majorly taken by Kofi Kingston and Charlotte Flair. Kofi Kingston was presented with various hurdles by Vince McMahon. One of the videos, which featured The New Day and Vince McMahon, got over 24,000 dislikes on their YouTube Channel.

Watch Kofi Kingston's video which currently has 24k dislikes

Also Read | Watch Lana And Bobby Lashley Exchange Rings While Fans Cringe On WWE RAW

Also Read | Samoa Joe Back On The WWE RAW Commentary Team With Dio Maddin Looking To Fight

Meanwhile, in a segment, Charlotte Flair featured in WWE's most disliked video by being the (storyline) handpicked opponent for former UFC player Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. The video in which Charlotte Flair is announced as the new No. 1 Contender for the RAW Women’s Championship got 73,000 dislikes.

Also Read | Tommaso Ciampa Says He Would Rather Retire Than Join WWE RAW Or SmackDown

Watch Charlotte Flair's most disliked video

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS