Shad Gaspard's Wife Siliana Releases Statement On Husband's Death, Thanks Fans For Support

On May 20, 2020, Los Angeles firefighters found the lifeless body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard who was caught in a riptide while swimming with his son. Gaspard's 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in the strong currents at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. The LA firefighters found Gaspard’s body about 50 yards (46 meters) from shore, police said.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” said Los Angeles police.

Shad Gaspard wife Siliana Gaspard releases statement

Shad Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement on Wednesday where she was seen thanking the authorities and fans. “He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature. The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine,” said Shad Gaspard wife. “We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts. Shad was and will always be our real-life superhero,” she added.

Shad Gaspard death: Fans pay tribute to Gaspard

Many took to twitter and called Shad Gaspard an inspiration as the last thing the former WWE star did was to instruct the lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son first and not him. Several WWE stars and legends like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Triple H and others praised Shad Gaspard’s last act and stated that the former WWE star will be missed. Many are also supporting Shad Gaspard’s family by donating money. CollarxElbow recently added a new Shad Gaspard t-shirt to their inventory with 100 percent of the proceeds set to go to the Shad Gaspard family.

100% of the proceeds will be going to Shad’s family. @TheRock @steveaustinBSR and the rest of the boys can we get a RT for Beast https://t.co/2unUusOjIe pic.twitter.com/N1D2blqXI1 — COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) May 21, 2020

While talking to TMZ, Triple H stated that WWE honoured Shad Gaspard on this week’s WWE NXT. WWE has scheduled another tribute for ‘Friday Night SmackDown’. Triple H said that Shad Gaspard was with WWE for few years and he was nice with everyone backstage. “He was just a great human being,” said Triple H.

