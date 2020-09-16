Arrow Star Stephen Amell Hails WWE Icon Randy Orton: 'He's Better Now Than He's Ever Been'

Former Arrow star Stephen Amell has shown his love towards pro-wrestling multiple times and recently praised 13-time World Champion Randy Orton for his work in the COVID-era. The Viper is on a roll in 2020 and has been doing the best work of his career despite the absence of fans. Fans loved the return of Randy Orton’s Legend Killer persona and the two fights he had with Edge, especially at WWE Backlash, were critically acclaimed. The impact Randy Orton has had on the success of WWE has been massive in the COVID era and he is likely to be awarded the “Best WWE superstar" and "Best Wrestler” awards when all's said and done.

Stephen Amell, who has made a number of WWE TV appearances in the past, stated that he has been watching a ton of wrestling while quarantining at home. He then claimed that Randy Orton is one of his top five wrestlers of all time while writing that The Viper is “better now than he's ever been”. Apart from Stephen Amell, a number of WWE superstars and legends praised Randy Orton for his work in the COVID era, including Orton’s current in-ring rival and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Been watching a TON of wrestling. Biggest takeaway... We are 20 years into the @RandyOrton experience. He’s in my Top 5 of all time. And he’s better now than he’s ever been. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 13, 2020

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton at the WWE SummerSlam PPV but Randy Orton later earned another title shot by defeating Seth Rollins and Keith Lee in a Triple-Threat match. The two are scheduled to clash in an Ambulance match at WWE Clash of Champions which will take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. According to various reports, WWE is thinking of stretching the Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton storyline for months so that they can let The Viper win the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions 2020.

Stephen Amell’s WWE career

The former Arrow star made his first WWE TV appearance as a guest in an episode of RAW on May 25, 2015. He had a confrontation with Stardust (Cody Rhodes) who slapped him on the show. This led to a SummerSlam match between the two where Stephen Amell defeated Stardust and King Barrett while teaming up with Neville.

Image Source: WWE.com