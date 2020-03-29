Stephen Amell Reveals That He Was Let Down By Green Arrow's Death In 'Crisis'

CW's version of The Crisis on Infinite earth was a massive success, with Arrowverse fans praising the cast performances and lauding CW for successfully adapting the epic 1986 DC comic's saga into a memorable show. The five-parter gave a grand farewell to Stephen Amell's 'Arrow' character with his death ultimately saving the Multiverse, from the Anti-Monitor. Since the show recently filmed the death scene of Green Arrow, it seems like Stephen Amell was let down by Green Arrow's death in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Read ahead to know more-

Stephen Amell reveals that he was let down by Green Arrows death in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Looks like Arrow star Stephen Amell was not very happy with how the filming of Green Arrow's first death went in CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths. This season's annual crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman was the network's biggest and most ambitious one yet. The heroes of the Arrowverse took on a multi-universal threat that sounded like it was made for an especially challenging shooting schedule. This season of the crisis had many jaw-dropping scenes, but the most popular one was the one where Green Arrow dies.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment daily, Stephen Amell discussed how difficult this death scene was to film. He said that they were trying to wrap Caity and Grant before they shot the coverage of the scene where he dies. He added they were trying to pull them so that Flash and Legends don't mess up their day the next day. Meanwhile, Green Arrow was lying on a gurney trying to deliver his lines. According to Stephen Amell, not having other actors around while filming the scene wasn't a good way of producing the best result.

It is easy to see why such an emotionally taxing scene was made all the harder in an unfamiliar environment. It is also safe to say that while Stephen Amell has enjoyed his time under the hood, he won't miss the hectic schedules that these crossovers represent. This is especially true as even with Arrow coming to an end, the Arrowverse continues to grow.

