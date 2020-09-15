Jeff Hardy Reveals The Special Demand He Made To WWE Before Signing A New Contract

After Matt Hardy left WWE and joined Tony Khan’s AEW, rumours started swirling that Jeff Hardy would join his brother as soon as his WWE contract expires. However, Jeff Hardy shot down those rumours recently as he signed a new contract with Vince McMahon's promotion. The Charismatic Enigma sat down with BT Sport earlier where he revealed that he made a special request to WWE officials before signing the contract.

Jeff Hardy WWE career: What was Jeff Hardy’s special request?

Jeff Hardy mentioned that being able to use his old theme song “No More Words” was one of the terms he laid out in order to ensure his stay with the company. Until now, Jeff Hardy has been walking out to “The Hardy Boyz” theme song. He said that “The Hardy Boyz” music is for both Matt and Jeff Hardy but “No More Words” is just for him and he would get more of a ‘boost’ if he were walking out to a song made solely for him.

“That (No More Words) was the deal for me re-signing. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again… I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy,” added the Intercontinantal Champion.

🎶 Time has come and gone for word, A thousand threats I've heard before 🎶



As soon as crowds return, so does @JEFFHARDYBRAND's No More Words 😍



"It was a part of me re-signing, I know y'all want it..." pic.twitter.com/b9TqJoGYSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 14, 2020

Jeff Hardy WWE career: Jeff Hardy's much-awaited return and title win

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE in March 2020, just a few months after the departure of Matt Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma defeated King Corbin in his first return bout and started a feud with Sheamus. The two traded blows multiple times, but it all ended on the July 24 episode of SmackDown, where Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus in a Bar Fight. A week later, Jeff Hardy challenged AJ Styles to an Intercontinental Championship match and went on to win the title. In the later weeks, Jeff Hardy faced a number of superstars, including AJ Styles to retain his title.

Jeff Hardy WWE career: What's next for Jeff Hardy?

Jeff Hardy is currently in a feud with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn for the IC title and there is speculation that the three superstars could end up facing off in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV. The PPV is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Many believe that Jeff Hardy will successfully retain his title and go on to defend it against other superstars.

